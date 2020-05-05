A Lamborghini is towed away Friday after it was impounded by Surrey RCMP. The driver was clocked at a speed of 195 km/h, police say. (Surrey RCMP photo)

RCMP impound Lamborghini after driver clocked going 195 km/h in South Surrey

Police remind drivers to follow rules despite fewer vehicles on road

Surrey RCMP took to social media Monday afternoon to remind drivers to slow down after a Lamborghini driver in South Surrey was clocked driving 195 km/h last week.

On Friday, police pulled over a Lamborghini Urus SUV in the 14600-block of 176 Street and the driver was given a ticket for excessive speeding. The vehicle was also impounded for seven days, police said.

A photo of the vehicle being towed away from the scene was posted to the Surrey RCMP’s Twitter account May 4, with a reminder to drivers to be safe on the roads.

The safe-driving reminder comes at a time when the roads are less busy than normal, due to more people working from home and only venturing out for essentials.

“High-risk driving behaviours like speeding, are the leading cause of death on BC roads,” the tweet read.


RCMPspeed limits

