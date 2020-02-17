RCMP impound two vehicles going double the speed limit in Burnaby

Drivers could see fines of at least $368

One of two vehicles impounded by Burnaby RCMP for going double the speed limit on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Burnaby RCMP)

Two drivers will have to find a way around without their cars after Mounties impounded them in Burnaby Monday.

According to Burnaby RCMP, an officer found two vehicles going more than 100 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone near Marine Way and Boundary Road.

According to the Insurance Corp. of B.C., excessive speed, defined as more than 40 kilometres over the speed limit, automatically nets a seven-day stay at the vehicle impound lot, a fine of at least $368 and possibly more fees under the Driver Risk Premium program.

Early this morning one of our Traffic Enforcement officers was in the area of Marine Way/ Boundary Rd in @CityofBurnaby catching two drivers ⬇️ doing more than 100 km/hr in the 50 km/hr zone both recieved VT's and their vehicles were impounded #SlowDown #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/jYZwmu5aQJ — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) February 17, 2020

