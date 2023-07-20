Screenshot from a video posted to social media appearing to depict an individual claiming responsibility for lighting numerous wildfires.

RCMP investigate man who falsely claimed he started wildfire in Cranbrook area

RCMP say individual has turned himself in

A man is under investigation by RCMP after claiming on social media platforms that he lit a number of fires in the region.

In the video, which was shared rapidly before being deleted, the individual gestures to numerous fires in a woodline and says: “I lit all those, guys. I’m good. I did that.”

The Cranbrook RCMP, along with the Creston RCMP, are now investigating this post.

“The individual who is the source of the video turned himself into police today. We are still actively investigating but can confirm that the individuals in the video had nothing to do with starting the fire in the aq’am community,” said Const. Katie Forgeron.

“Despite his not having committed the offence of arson, there are still possible criminal charges that can be pursued with relation to the post that was made.”

READ MORE: Officials confirm 7 homes lost in St. Mary’s River wildfire

Because the man has not been charged, Black Press Media is not identifying him at this time.

This season is far from over and has already been confirmed to be the worst in B.C.’s history, with more than 1.4 million hectares burned in 1241 fires.

There are currently 376 active fires in the province, with 25 started in the last 24 hours.

More to come.

