RCMP investigating alleged home invasion in Maple Ridge

Firearm discharged, but no one injured.

  • Nov. 5, 2018 1:10 p.m.
Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating an alleged home invasion during which a firearm was discharged.

Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of an alleged home invasion in the 12200-block area of 228th Street.

During the incident, it is alleged that a firearm was discharged, said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

“However, no serious injuries were sustained.”

Shortly after police arrived, an individual was detained and later released without charges.

“When police receive a report of this nature, we will respond accordingly with appropriate and significant measures,” Paradis added.

“For that reason, there was a large police presence in the area.”

Police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no information to suggest the public is at risk.

The investigation continues.

• Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca.

