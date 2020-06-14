RCMP investigating death of man in Maple Ridge

RCMP are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in the area of 208 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road on Thursday, June 11, 2020 (file)

Langley RCMP are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in the area of 208 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road on Thursday, June 11.

According to one person who contacted the newspaper about the death, the man was found behind a local restaurant.

He described the victim as someone who “doesn’t have any enemies.”

Few details were available Sunday, but the detachment told the Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows News that the case was not currently being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), the regional police task force that handles homicides, suspicious deaths, and high-risk missing persons cases where foul play is suspected.

More information was expected to be released Monday.



