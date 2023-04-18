BC RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is investigating after a man died from an apparent gun shot wound in Grand Forks this past weekend. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

BC RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is investigating after a man died from an apparent gun shot wound in Grand Forks this past weekend. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP investigating fatal shooting in rural Grand Forks

A man taken into custody has since been released, according to police

A 33-year-old man died from an apparent gun shot wound inside a residence on Granby Rd. in rural Grand Forks on the weekend, according to a police news release.

An investigation is currently underway by the BC RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit.

Grand Forks RCMP was called to the residence at 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, responding to a report of a man who had been shot.

Police and BC Ambulance Service personnel began live-saving measures, however, the man did not survive his injuries.

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, and has been since been released by RCMP.

Police say both men knew each other and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 1-877-543-4822.

