RCMP investigating reports of shots fired in Port Coquitlam

Coquitlam RCMP are asking people to avoid an area of Port Coquitlam north of Lincoln Park Wednesday morning as officers investigate reports of shots fired.

Police said officers are responding to reports of someone armed with a weapon. The reports stem from reports of shots fired around 4:30 a.m.

The area where police are searching is just off Coast Meridian Road near Victoria Drive.

School District 43 said that schools nearby are open.

Police incident in PoCo community north of Lincoln Park. Local schools are presently open. Please visit the schools' websites or district websites for more details. https://t.co/dfkg4xjPhj @Leigh_Elem @minnekhada #sd43 — School District 43 (@sd43bc) June 6, 2018

