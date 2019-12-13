RCMP investigating threats at two Maple Ridge high schools

General threat at Westview, individual targetted at SRT

A copy of one of the notes found at Westview secondary appears to say, “I’m gonna shoot the school down Dec. 13. Be ready.” A copy was posted on social media.

Police are investigating two incidents of threats at Maple Ridge high schools on Friday morning– one at Westview secondary and the other at Samuel Robertson Technical.

The Westview investigation involves anonymous shooting threats found in three bathrooms at the school, which did not target any individual student, and Dec. 13 was the date mentioned.

“I’m gonna shoot the school down Dec. 13. Be ready,” reads a picture of one of the notes from Westview, shared in social media.

School District No. 42 has communicated about the incidents with each school community.

RELATED: Maple Ridge RCMP at Westview secondary this morning.

“We are aware of concerns in our school community about a threat posted to social media targeting one of our students. We would like to thank all students and parents/guardians who reported this threat to our school and to the RCMP,” the school district wrote about SRT.

“The Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating the threat and we are assisting that investigation. The social media account itself has been taken down and the student who was the target of this threat is not attending while police investigate.”

The threat was posted on a fake social media account and has since been taken down.

The threat has been re-posted, though, on community social media pages.

The two incidents are unrelated, said Irena Pochop, school district senior manager of communications. 

Police offered a short statement: “Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm they are supporting School District No. 42 with an unspecified threat investigation,” said Sgt. Amanda Harnett.

 

