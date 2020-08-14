RCMP investigating tire slashing in Pitt Meadows

Nine cars were vandalized in the early hours of Thursday morning

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for information pertaining to a series of tire slashings in Pitt Meadows early Thursday (Aug. 13) morning.

Media relations officer, Constable Julie Klaussner said between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m. police received numerous reports from people whose vehicles had been vandalized.

“The two areas that had the most reports were in the 19400 block of Cusick Crescent and 19500 block of 115A Avenue,” she said.

Police are seeking potential witnesses. If you have home video surveillance or, if you were driving in the area and happened to have dash camera footage, they would like to hear from you.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP believe that there may be more vehicles impacted,” Klaussner said.

“If you have been a victim of this offence and have not yet spoken to police please call the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly and reference the following file number, 2020-17486.”

If you have any information please contact Ridge Meadows RCMP or if you wish to remain anonymous please call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.



