RCMP stock photo (Black Press files)

RCMP investigating tire slashing in Pitt Meadows

Nine cars were vandalized in the early hours of Thursday morning

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for information pertaining to a series of tire slashings in Pitt Meadows early Thursday (Aug. 13) morning.

Media relations officer, Constable Julie Klaussner said between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m. police received numerous reports from people whose vehicles had been vandalized.

READ MORE: 35,000 doses of fentanyl part of huge Maple Ridge bust

“The two areas that had the most reports were in the 19400 block of Cusick Crescent and 19500 block of 115A Avenue,” she said.

Police are seeking potential witnesses. If you have home video surveillance or, if you were driving in the area and happened to have dash camera footage, they would like to hear from you.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP believe that there may be more vehicles impacted,” Klaussner said.

“If you have been a victim of this offence and have not yet spoken to police please call the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly and reference the following file number, 2020-17486.”

If you have any information please contact Ridge Meadows RCMP or if you wish to remain anonymous please call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Pitt MeadowsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September
Next story
Missed rent payments ‘cause of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Just Posted

RCMP investigating tire slashing in Pitt Meadows

Nine cars were vandalized in the early hours of Thursday morning

Beckett Park officially open in Maple Ridge

A community celebration is being planned when COVID-19 pandemic passes

Quintuple open heart surgery motivates Maple Ridge cyclist to ride for kids

Ron Paley has already cycled 226 km as part of Great Cycle Challenge to help fight kids cancers

Fishing guide calls for ban on jet boats

Pitt River salmon being killed by jet boats: Gerak

Pitt Meadows Museum reopening to the public

Museum has been closed since Mar. 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic

STANDING TALL: Forestry workers meet the challenges, remain hopeful

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Parkinson SuperWalk goes virtual throughout B.C. due to COVID-19

People encouraged to walk around their neighbourhood, along community trails, through parks, forests

Missed rent payments ‘cause of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Each monthly instalment must be paid on the same date the rent is due.

U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

WE Charity registers as lobbyist, lays off staff, looking to sell real estate

WE Charity said its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Most Read