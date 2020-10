No injuries were reported

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a motor vehicle incident that stalled traffic in Maple Ridge Tuesday morning.

The incident involved two vehicles and occurred eastbound at Golden Ears Way and Lougheed Highway, said Const. Julie Klaussner with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“[There is] minor damage to both vehicles and no injuries,” she noted.

For current highway road conditions visit drivebc.ca.

