RCMP leader gets mayoral nods

Supt. Wendy Mehat has been selected as the Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows new officer in charge

Supt. Wendy Mehat is officially announced as the new Ridge Meadows RCMP officer in charge. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo/ Special to The News)

Supt. Wendy Mehat has secured the confidence of the mayors of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

She has been in the role of acting officer in charge of the Ridge Meadows RCMP since the end of January, when the previous OIC, Jennifer Hyland, left to join the Surrey Police Service.

Mehat will now be able to remove acting from her email signature.

Following a joint interview with the City of Maple Ridge and the City of Pitt Meadows mayors, the RCMP’s Lower Mainland’s assistant commissioner, Maureen Levy, was “honoured and privileged” to confirm on Wednesday, May 5, that Supt. Wendy Mehat has been promoted to the OIC of Ridge Meadow’s detachment effective immediately.

Both mayors had kind things to say about the new top cop.

“Council congratulates Supt. Mehat on this well-deserved promotion,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden. “She’s already proven to be a great fit for our city and we look forward to continue working with her on our shared public safety goals.”

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall said it is with pleasure that the City of Pitt Meadows congratulates Wendy Mehat on her promotion to superintendent.

“She comes with considerable experience and exceptional competencies, and will no doubt serve our communities extremely well,” he said.

Mehat brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience to the position.

Starting in front-line policing, her career has seen her in both operational and investigation roles, in sections which include federal serious and organized crime, professional standards, and the e-integrated national security enforcement team.

In June 2017, Mehat accepted the role of Surrey detachment’s community safety and support officer where she oversaw the police mental health and outreach team, youth unit, mobile street enforcement team, and emergency and operational planning unit.

She transferred to Ridge Meadows detachment in October 2020, taking on the role of operations support officer overseeing the serious crimes unit, investigation support teams, road safety target team, uniformed crime reduction units and the street enforcement unit.

Mehat is the recipient of a commanding officers commendation, several British Columbia police meritorious service awards and multiple community leadership awards.

