Patient left last week on day pass from the hospital in Coquitlam

Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey was issued a day pass from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, but failed to return. (Coquitlam RCMP)

RCMP located the 50-year-old patient who failed to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey was issued a day pass from the hospital on Colony Farm Road, but he was reported missing when he didn’t come back on April 10 just before 10 p.m.

Police didn’t say where Askey was found.

