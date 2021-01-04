RCMP look for custodian of urn left at Chilliwack bus stop

Someone found the urn in late November and turned it over to police

The only identifying mark on the lost urn is the initials B.J. carved into its base. (Chilliwack RCMP)

Did you lose an urn in late November? If so, the RCMP may have your missing item.

Police are seeking the public’s help to find the custodian of an urn that was found near a bus stop in the 45000-block of Yale Road.

The person who found the urn on Nov. 30, 2020 turned it in to police, but a followup investigation has not identified who it belongs to.

RELATED: Police seek information on lost urn found on Vancouver Island beach

RELATED: ‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

The base of the urn is marked with the initials B.J., said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. We are reaching out to the public to assist us in returning the urn to the holder.

RCMP are urging anyone with information to call police at 604-792-4611.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

chilliwackRCMP