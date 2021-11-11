RCMP looking for public assistance apprehending alleged assaulter

Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking for dash cam footage, video surveillance or witnesses, in a suspicious incident that took place Thursday.

On Nov. 7, between 7-7:30 p.m., a woman left her residence in the 21000 block of Stonehouse Avenue to retrieve her cell phone from her vehicle parked in her driveway.

“The woman noticed an unknown vehicle in her driveway, when a person yelled out from inside the vehicle asking for directions. The woman approached and as she leaned in to provide assistance, it is believed that an assault took place at the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the area at a high rate of speed and no license plate was obtained,” said Const. Julie Klaussner.

ALSO READ: Witnesses tell police speed a possible factor in Maple Ridge rollover crash

The driver of the vehicle and sole occupant is described as a white man between 30 to 40 years of age wearing a black shirt and black jogging pants. The vehicle in which the this man was seen, has been described as a silver, four-door Toyota Corolla or Camry.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking for information that could assist with this investigation and is urging those with information to contact 604-463-6251.

ALSO READ: Murray Sinclair to chair negotiations on federal compensation for First Nations kids