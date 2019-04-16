RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

A northern B.C. RCMP officer has pleaded not guilty in an alleged incident last fall at the New Hazelton detachment.

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau, in his mid-20s, was charged with assault causing bodily harm stemming from an on-duty incident alleged to have occurred on Sept. 4, 2018.

Authorities have provided few details about what’s alleged to have occurred.

On Tuesday morning, his lawyer appeared in Hazelton court to file the plea.

His next appearance is April 23 to to fix a date for his trial.



