RCMP officer’s Abbotsford home ransacked in daytime burglary

Thieves ‘trashed’ home and stole heirlooms, designer bags and were searching for weapons, says wife

The home of a RCMP officer was ransacked in a brazen break-and-enter Tuesday afternoon in Abbotsford.

“This was broad daylight and honestly our family is shaken,” said his wife in a social media post.

Just prior to 12 p.m. three men broke into the officer’s home on Sumas Mountain and stole jewelry-heirlooms, designer handbags and thoroughly searched for police items, according to his wife.

“My husband is an officer and they really tried to locate weapons which we do not store in the house,” his wife said. “My house is trashed.”

CCTV cameras show one man standing watch in front of the property while the other two go into the backyard and gain access through the basement. The men were driving a black 2019 Nissan Murano and spoke Spanish, the wife said.

CCTV footage showing one man standing watch. (Facebook.)

It is unknown whether the officer’s house was targeted at this time and no suspects have been identified as of yet, according to Const. Rob Dyck, spokesperson for the Abbotsford Police Department.

“There are some guys that specialize in break-and-enters and they’ll sort of plan this stuff. There are others that just go door-to-door and try to see if anyone answers and if no one does they’ll enter the residence,” he said. “It’s hard to know the motive at this point.”

Anyone recognizing the three men should contact the Abbotsford Police Department: 604-859-5225.

RELATED: Guilty plea in Lower Mainland break-and-enter spree

RELATED: Abbotsford Police arrest 14, including one related to commercial break-in

Previous story
Three chances to see federal candidates in action
Next story
Almost 100 witnesses spoke to police in lethal youth overdose investigation: RCMP

Just Posted

Three chances to see federal candidates in action

Public invited to all-candidates meetings for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding

Cops for Cancer arrives in Maple Ridge

Tour de Coast has raised more than $620,000 so far

Flames face undefeated teams

Maple Ridge juniors still top conference despite losses

Dickson leads Canada at world lacrosse championships

Burrards prominant in tournament in Langley

Celebrate libraries and Canadian Library Month

Maple Ridge Library hosting customer appreciation day

Three party leaders campaign in B.C., Scheer tours Quebec

A new day on the campaign trail, offering much attention to one Western Canadian province

Man arrested after West Vancouver cops find him sleeping on stolen tools

Police say the man was found in a nearby forest using the bag of tools as a pillow

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, carbon-neutrality while in Lower Mainland

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Organizer of B.C. walk to honour stillborn children says event has sold out

‘We have surpassed all of our expectations,’ Kim Lockhart says

Almost 100 witnesses spoke to police in lethal youth overdose investigation: RCMP

Officers are still investigating the death of the 14-year-old Langley boy

RCMP officer’s Abbotsford home ransacked in daytime burglary

Thieves ‘trashed’ home and stole heirlooms, designer bags and were searching for weapons, says wife

Czech Republic, England advance at lacrosse world championship in B.C.

Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

Most Read