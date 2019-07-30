RCMP probe Richmond drive-by shooting after car found torched in Vancouver

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Mounties taped off the parking lot at CF Richmond Centre on the night of Monday, July 29. (Reddit)

Police are looking for witnesses in what appears to be a drive-by shooting in Richmond Monday night after a burned out vehicle was found in Vancouver later.

RCMP said a man was shot at about 10:20 p.m. to the 6500 block of No. 3 Road, right in front of CF Richmond Centre.

Mounties arrived to find a 35-year-old man with gun shot wounds. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw a two-door silver sedan drive by the scene with someone inside shooting.

An hour later, Vancouver police found a car matching that same description lit on fire in the 2100 block of Newport Avenue.

“We understand this is unsettling for the entire community and want to assure our residents that at this time, our investigators have reason to believe that the victim, who is known to us, was targeted,” said Insp. Keith Bramhill.

“We are asking anyone who may have been a witness or may have been driving in the area and have dash-cam video to please call us.”

