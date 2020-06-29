RCMP pull 19-year-old woman to safety from Pitt River Bridge

Ridge Meadow RCMP responded to assist a woman in distress on the Pitt River Bridge Friday night. (The News file)

Officers were called to the Pitt River Bridge on Friday to assist a 19-year-old woman in distress, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Local RCMP enforcement alongside Coquitlam officers responded to a “lower concrete platform” on the Pitt River Bridge around 7:45 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a statement issued Monday morning.

The Lower Mainland Crisis Negotiation Team (LMD CNT) and the Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT) were also on scene.

The woman was pulled to safety by an IERT officer and transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service.

“The rapport that was built by the frontline officers on scene was integral to the success of being able to assist the woman to safety in such a dangerous situation,” said Insp. Allison Good.

At the time westbound vehicle lanes, as well as a pedestrian and bike lane, were closed to traffic.

Lougheed highway westbound is now open. Thanks for your patience. Further information will be released on Monday. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) June 27, 2020

Lougheed Highway westbound reopened around 9:45 p.m., according to a social media post shared by Ridge Meadows RCMP Friday.

The condition of the woman is not known.

