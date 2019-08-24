RCMP respond to incident at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Surrey RCMP responded to an incident at Surrey Memorial Hospital Friday night.
A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said that “following reports of a person with a gunshot wound” being dropped off at the hospital, Surrey RCMP and the arrived on scene around 8 p.m. and the “ER was quickly locked down.”
Fraser Health said the ER was “under restricted access” for a period of time.
The freelancer said there was a vehicle behind police tape at the hospital as well.
At the same time, police were on scene of an apartment complex in the 13500-block of 96th Avenue.
More to come.
