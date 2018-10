Man seen lying on the ground, handcuffed.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are responding to a reported assault in the Albion industrial area.

They were called around 11 a.m. to Stella-Jones Kanaka Creek Pole Div. at River Road and 236 Street.

One man is reported injured, but conscious and talking to police.

Another was seen lying on the ground, handcuffed.

Ridge Meadows RCMP would only say the event is “unfolding.”

• More to follow.