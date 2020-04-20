(BLACK PRESS files)

RCMP respond to shots fired call in Pitt Meadows

Police could be seen along Lougheed Highway with guns drawn

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning at a rural residence in Pitt Meadows.

Police vehicles lined Lougheed Highway by the Pitt River Bridge and police could be seen with guns drawn at a property.

One officer could also be heard over a loud speaker announcing their arrival and assuring the person or people on the property that they would not be hurt.

READ MORE: RCMP to flash lights and sound sirens in support of health care workers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

“In an abundance of caution there were multiple officers on scene,” said Cst. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, adding that police determined that the call was “unfounded”.

An unwanted person ended up being removed from a property without incident, said Klaussner.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

RCMP

