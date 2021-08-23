RCMP say woman, 20, is missing; are concerned for her wellbeing. (RCMP)

RCMP say woman, 20, is missing; are concerned for her wellbeing. (RCMP)

RCMP say woman, 20, missing from Chilliwack

Investigators say missing woman may have travelled to Vancouver area

RCMP is requesting help finding Jennifer Lynn Pietsch, 20, of Chilliwack.

The missing woman was last seen on August 19, 2021 in the 46000-block of Valleyview Road.

“Police and caregivers are concerned for Jennifer’s wellbeing and believe she may be in need of medical attention,” says RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP.

Investigators believe she has travelled to the greater Vancouver area and are asking the public to keep an eye out.

Jennifer Lynn Pietsch’s description: Caucasian; 157 cm (5’02); 49 kg (108 lbs); Eyes: brown;

Her vehicle is a 2007 Hyundai Accent, with B.C. licence plate KS555G.

RCMP urge anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-792-4611 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

