Adam Yuan Gorges. (RCMP)

RCMP search for man unlawfully missing from Colony Farm psychiatric hospital

A Canada-wide warrant is out for Adam Yvan Gorges

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man unlawfully missing from Colony Farm Forensic Institute in Coquitlam.

Adam Yvan Gorges, 29, failed to return back to the hospital on Friday. He was reported as missing shortly after 6:30 p.m., police said in a news release Saturday.

Mounties described Gorges as 5’10” tall and roughly 175 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, as well as a moustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a teal-coloured toque, white shirt, black jacket and gold-coloured boots.

Gorges may behave in a way that presents a risk to the public and himself, RCMP said, and are urging that people do not approach him and instead call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP.

Gorges went missing in June of this year from the psychiatric hospital and was found five days later.

