RCMP searching for Surrey girl, 12, who has been missing for weeks

Abigail Scott last seen in Surrey on July 11; RCMP believe she may be in White Rock

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Abigail Scott was last seen on Thursday, July 11 at 9 a.m., in the 17000-block of 64th Avenue. She has not been seen or heard from since. It is out of character for her to be out of touch for this long, and her family is concerned for her health and well-being.

Abigail is described as a 5’5” Caucasian girl, 173 pounds, with blonde, shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

Surrey RCMP said there is a possibility that Abigail might be in the White Rock area.

Anyone who might know where Abigail may be is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-111894.



