Abigail Scott. (RCMP handout)

RCMP searching for Surrey girl, 12, who has been missing for weeks

Abigail Scott last seen in Surrey on July 11; RCMP believe she may be in White Rock

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Abigail Scott was last seen on Thursday, July 11 at 9 a.m., in the 17000-block of 64th Avenue. She has not been seen or heard from since. It is out of character for her to be out of touch for this long, and her family is concerned for her health and well-being.

Abigail is described as a 5’5” Caucasian girl, 173 pounds, with blonde, shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

Surrey RCMP said there is a possibility that Abigail might be in the White Rock area.

Anyone who might know where Abigail may be is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-111894.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Just Posted

Park is open, but Whonnock Lake beach still closed

Popular Maple Ridge lake still has high E. coli levels

Ridge wins big at Junior National Ball Hockey Tournament

Team B.C. won two golds, one silver and four bronze

VIDEO: Rainbow flags put pride into Memorial Peace Park

More than 200 people took in Pride in the Park in Maple Ridge

Safeway store soon to become FreshCo

Development permit sought at Maple Ridge council

Sponsoring Summer Games an investment in Maple Ridge

A lot of equipment is purchased for the Games.

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

VIDEO: Activists release footage as Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C.’s rural water systems need work to be safe, auditor says

Last water-borne illness outbreak was in 2004

Family, friends ‘desperate’ for info on Surrey men whose Jeep was dumped near Logan Lake

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr last seen July 17

RCMP probe Richmond drive-by shooting after car found torched in Vancouver

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read