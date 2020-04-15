RCMP seek assistance in locating Chilliwack teen

15-year-old Rusal Alnabhan was last seen early Monday morning

The Chilliwack RCMP are looking for public assistance in locating Rusal Alnabhan, age 15.

Alnabhan normally lives in Surrey. She was last seen on Monday, April 13 at 6 a.m. at the 9400 block of Menzies Street in Chilliwack, where she as staying with family friends.

Rusal Alnabhan is a Middle Eastern female, 4’9” with a heavy build, brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hijab, black tights and flip flops.

RCMP officials ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them immediately.

“Police, family and friends are concerned for Rusal’s well-being and want to ensure that she is okay,” says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rusal Alnabhan is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or call 9-1-1.



adam.louis@ahobserver.com

