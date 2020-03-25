32-year-old Cody Lylack (Langton). (Courtesy Jasper RCMP) (Courtesy Jasper RCMP)

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

A man last seen in Jasper National Park the morning of March 24 and may be heading for Vancouver Island say RCMP.

According to a March 25 news release, Jasper RCMP are looking for the public’s help in finding 32-year-old Cody Lylack (Langton).

Police believe he was in Jasper National Park the morning of March 24 and say there is a general concern for his safety and well-being. It’s also believed he was recently in Williams Lake. Jasper RCMP would like to speak with him.

Lylack is described as six-foot-one and about 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado, Alberta license plate BSS3856 and should have a brown dog with him. Officers say he may be travelling to Vancouver Island.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4848 or local police.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

32-year-old Cody Lylack (Langton). (Courtesy Jasper RCMP) (Courtesy Jasper RCMP)

Previous story
Pitt Meadows council established economic resiliency task force

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows council established economic resiliency task force

Will assist local businesses in minimizing impact and facilitating recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

TransLink suspends HandyDART fare payments in all communities including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Action taken to protect operators and riders during COVID-19 crisis

Police officers blast sirens in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to support health care workers

Frontline For The Frontline campaign started by the Ridge Meadows RCMP

2020 B.C. Summer Games cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games

LETTER: Amid COVID-19, rejoice in coming together as a family

Once the world accepts the current situation, they can start to find the good things coming from it

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

Police review agency to investigate why man suffered serious injuries in fall from Langley overpass

Incident ocurred during struggle with police

Driver arrested for running red lights, driving on rims with child in backseat

Abbotsford Police recommend impaired-driving charges against woman, 24

Nothing to suggest recent homicide in Chilliwack was gang-related: IHIT

IHIT names Chilliwack victim, asks anyone with info about the March 19 incident to come forward

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Most Read