RCMP seek help locating missing Maple Ridge woman

Jody Burton last seen Friday around 1:30 p.m. nera 134A Avenue.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Jody Burton was last seen Friday, Oct. 26 around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 134A Avenue in Maple Ridge.

She is a 59-year-old Caucasian woman, 5’9” and 143 pounds, with brown eyes, light complexion, and short, graying brown hair.

She left her home wearing a navy blue sweater, which has a red stripe around the bottom, with a white turtle neck underneath, blue jeans, bright red runners and a navy blue jacket. She is also wearing a watch with a green band, an emerald green ring on her wedding finger and a silver necklace with a cat emblem.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or call 911.

