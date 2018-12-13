Surrey RCMP announce a “significant” drug seizure in Newton. Pictured are bins containing 227 kilos of phenacetin, a painkiller. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Crime

RCMP seize meth, drug-making equipment in large Lower Mainland drug bust

Surrey RCMP believes the ‘significant’ criminal enterprise has ties to the regional gang conflict

Surrey RCMP say they’ve made a “significant” drug seizure in Newton which they believe has damaged a “sophisticated” criminal enterprise.

“We’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars just for the methamphetamine itself,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said at a press conference Thursday.

“To me it’s the human cost. What we have right here just in the methamphetamine, that could have potentially been on the streets today. Sixty thousand doses, sixty thousand people that can be harmed. Dollar value, of course it’s staggering, it’s a huge impact and we’re happy to make that impact on organized crime.

If these drugs had hit the street, Sturko said, “This could have had a huge impact on the Lower Mainland.”

Police did not reveal which gang, group or individuals they suspect to be connected to this but investigators believe the operation has ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“With its size and scope, it is also believed that this operation supplied drugs beyond Surrey’s borders,” Sturko said.

Nobody has been arrested. “This is active and ongoing,” Sturko said. “I can’t provide further information at this time.”

She said police seized six kilograms of methamphetamine – equivalent to 60,000 doses – when they executed search warrants on Nov. 29 on two different units at a storage units in the 7200-block of 132nd Street.

homelessphoto

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko holding some of the methamphetamine seized. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

See also: Credit card fraud leads to seizure of guns, drugs in Cloverdale (Aug. 8, 2018)

See also: Surrey Mounties arrest nine and seize drugs, cash and a gun (July 10, 2018)

Sturko said they also seized 227 kilograms of phenacetin, “a pain killer used by drug traffickers as a cutting agent to make cocaine more profitable.”

“The quantity seized in this investigation was enough for traffickers to have produced approximately 4.5 million doses of street level cocaine,” she said. “Phenacetin, also known as ‘super buff,’ is very valuable in its present form and would be highly sought after by organized criminal groups.”

Sturko said police also found a large industrial pill press and other equipment associated to the “clandestine manufacturing of pharmaceutical look-a-likes.”

That seizure included dies for more than 100 individual types of tablets, according to Surrey RCMP.

“The pills that they’re producing, some of them are extremely potent,” Sturko said. “This is very dangerous.”

She said the equipment had the capacity to manufacture 160,000 pills per hour. “So that’s a lot of pills.”

Police also say preliminary tests of residue found on the manufacturing equipment were positive for fentanyl.

“Along with the pill manufacturing equipment, police also located approximately 20 kilograms of pill binding agent and other chemicals associated to clandestine pill production,” Sturko said.

“Over the past few years we have seen the effects of illicit drugs in our community,” said Superintendent Shawn Gill, Surrey RCMP Community Services Officer. “In making this seizure, we are reducing the potential for harm among our vulnerable people in the community and impacting the individuals who put the public at risk with their actions.”

See also: Surrey’s top cop says city ‘could be safer’ with more officers(Dec. 11, 2018)

See also: City of Surrey asks Vancouver for help with municipal policing transition (Dec. 12, 2018)


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen

Just Posted

Attempt to speed access to treatment in Maple Ridge

Alouette Addictions will be central referral agency.

Albion Community Centre tab almost doubles

Site costs add $5 million to Maple Ridge building

UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen

Trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon Law Courts

Pitt Meadows issues streamflow advisory

Stay away from rivers during heavy rains

Letter: ICBC was brought in to reduce insurance costs

B.C. had high rates then and it would be a lot higher.

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

Supreme Court upholds Canada’s right to reargue facts in assisted-dying case

Julia Lamb and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association are spearheading a challenge of the law

B.C. company facing several charges in 2017 chicken abuse case

CFIA investigation leads to 38 charges against Elite Farm Services and Ontario-based Sofina Foods

RCMP seize meth, drug-making equipment in large Lower Mainland drug bust

Surrey RCMP believes the ‘significant’ criminal enterprise has ties to the regional gang conflict

Woman forcibly confined, sexually assaulted between Creston and Cranbrook

The suspect forced the woman into her vehicle before driving along Highway 3

‘I thought I was dead as soon as I saw the gun’

Keremeos gas station attendant tells story about man with gun coming to store

5 to start your day

Torched-SUV victim from Surrey ‘had the purest heart,’ TransLink will bring free WiFi to buses, SkyTrain and Seabus by 2020 and more

‘People talk about deep sadness:’ Scientists study climate change grief

Some call it environmental grief, some call it solastalgia — a word coined for a feeling of homesickness when home changes around you.

As protectors abandon Trump, investigation draws closer

Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes.

Most Read