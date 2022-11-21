Police on scene of home in Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

Police on scene of home in Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

RCMP serious crimes investigates after toddler found dead inside Kelowna home

The home is located on Richter Street

UPDATE: 12:07 p.m.

Kelowna Serious Crime Unit is on scene of a Kelowna residence after a toddler was found dead inside the home on Sunday.

The 18-month-old child was found unresponsive inside a home located at 1328 Richter Street at approximately 1 p.m. Nov. 20.

RCMP along with BC Ambulance Service and The Kelowna Fire Department attended the scene.

Kelowna Investigative Services, the BC Coroner Service and the Ministry of Child Family Development are also investigating.

As the investigation is in its early stages, RCMP will have no further comment and are not able to release additional details at this time.

“These files are always difficult for every first responders and our investigators are committed to making this investigation the priority that it should be,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The home remains taped off and with a police car parked outside on Monday afternoon.

_____

Original:

RCMP have taped off a home at 1328 Richter Street in Kelowna.

One police vehicle is on scene with an officer inside. The tape apparently went up on Sunday (Nov. 2o) and remains around the home by 11 a.m. Monday. According to neighbours, RCMP, firefighters and BC Ambulance were on scene on Sunday.

It’s unclear why the home has been taped off or what happened inside.

Police said they are releasing more information later on Monday.

READ MORE: 1 dead, another injured after incident at Prince Rupert mall

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Chilliwack vehicle fire at Watson Road townhouse ‘appears deliberately set’

Just Posted

A new pickleball hub is proposed in the parks, recreation and culture master plan draft. (The News files)
Rinks, pool and pickleball among top priorities in Maple Ridge

Gail Chen Donald snapped a shot recently from the West Coast Express showing the fog lifting around the Pitt River Bridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Commuter catches slice of life on the river

Local businesses are close to Mayor Dan Ruimy’s heart as someone who used to own and operate Bean Around Books & Tea in Maple Ridge. (The News)
Expansion of retail businesses underway in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Some of the items that will be part of the 19th annual Community Christmas Silent Auction in support of Community Services programs. (Special to The News)
Christmas silent auction to support community programs for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents