Police service dog Grinder was injured on Halloween when he was attacked by an aggressive dog in Abbotsford. (RCMP file photo)

Police service dog Grinder was injured on Halloween when he was attacked by an aggressive dog in Abbotsford. (RCMP file photo)

RCMP service dog Grinder injured by aggressive dog in Abbotsford

Incident occurred on Halloween during shots-fired call that turned out to be fireworks

An RCMP dog is recovering after it was bitten by an aggressive dog on Halloween night in Abbotsford while police were responding to a shots-fired call that turned out to be someone shooting off fireworks.

Cpl. Chris Manseau of the Lower Mainland District RCMP said in a press release issued Thursday (Nov. 5) that police responded to the call in the 1000 block of Ross Road in west Abbotsford at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Manseau said the Abbotsford Police Department’s emergency response team arrived to secure the scene. The Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) team was in position at a structure on the property, he said.

“As the dog team waited, there was a struggle at the front door after which one of the dogs (in the home) became loose and attacked (police service dog) Grinder,” Manseau said.

He said the RCMP handler repeatedly kicked at the dog as it bit down on Grinder’s neck and face, to no avail.

ALSO READ: Chilliwack police dog breaks distancing rules to nab suspect

“After some time and with the safety of his dog in peril, the handler was forced to fire on the dog. The dog finally loosened its grip on Grinder and then ran from the scene,” Manseau said.

The Air 1 police helicopter and officers on scene looked for the injured dog, but were unable to locate it. The dog later returned to its owner and is now under their care, Manseau said.

He said Grinder was immediately taken to the vet and patched up after suffering a significant puncture wound to his neck and ear and a tear to his ear cartilage. He is now home with his dog handler and is expected to make a full recovery and to be back on duty in no time.

Manseau said the entire situation could have been avoided if people abided by municipal bylaws that ban fireworks.

“I hope this is a lesson to people who continue to use fireworks even though they are banned,” Manseau said. “Our IPDS dog handlers love animals and, anytime there is an incident such as, this it is difficult for everyone involved.”

Grinder was previously in the news in 2017 when a suspect in a violent crime spree tried to drown him in the Vedder Canal in Chilliwack during an attempted escape.

RELATED: One of two Chilliwack men on trial for crime spree accused of attempting to drown police dog


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PoliceRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP dive team to search for man missing since 1970 in remote Vancouver Island lake
Next story
Two staff and two residents test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford care home

Just Posted

The 1st LaityView Beaver Scouts, including five-year-old Nolan Rafter, painted poppies on rocks and then places those rocks at the Maple Ridge cenotaph in Memorial Peace Park on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge kids pay tribute to veterans with painted rocks

A local beaver troop met at Memorial Peace Park Thursday to learn about Remembrance Day

Yennadon is home to so much “treasured” wildlife, that every effort should be made to preserve the ecologically sensitive area and look at redeveloping urbanized areas for job-generating businesses. (Stephan Alberola/Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Yennadon is too ecologically valuable to destroy

Reader humbly suggests re-developing already urbanized areas of Maple Ridge, instead

Artist Bev Soh paints the window of T’s Once Upon a Tea Leaf in downtown Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Honouring Maple Ridge’s veterans

Nov. 11 sentiments reflected in window display

Valerie Cloutier recently captured this picture of the Golden Ears Bridge from the Osprey Village walkway. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Beauty of fall captured by many budding local photographers

PHOTOS: Send us your pictures showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital

One patient and one staff member have tested positive

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speak during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, November 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine faces distribution hurdles in the new year

Trudeau says Canada will require ‘a very sophisticated plan’ to be able to roll out vaccines

Softball BC Hall of Fame inductee Rick O’Connor, on the field with the White Rock Renegades during the 2010 Senior Women’s Canadian Championships in Kitchner, Ont., at which White Rock won gold. (Contributed photo)
Pair of South Surrey softball supporters inducted into Softball BC Hall of Fame

Rick O’Connor, Zeone Andrijaszyn among 2020 inductees

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Google Maps)
Two staff and two residents test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford care home

Fraser Health declares outbreak at Tabor Home, says ‘rapid response team’ is on site

Police service dog Grinder was injured on Halloween when he was attacked by an aggressive dog in Abbotsford. (RCMP file photo)
RCMP service dog Grinder injured by aggressive dog in Abbotsford

Incident occurred on Halloween during shots-fired call that turned out to be fireworks

A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)
Fewer children visiting emergency rooms in B.C. during pandemic: UBC study

The research is published in the Emergency Medicine Journal

Most Read