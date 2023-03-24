Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)

Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP vehicle damaged in Shuswap by ‘homemade tire deflation device’

Chase police respond to report of stolen vehicles but none to be found

Chase RCMP responded to a call recently only to have their vehicle damaged by a device designed to deflate tires.

On March 17th, Chase RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on CP Rail property near the Trans-Canada Highway, reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy. Police were told the area was being used to hide stolen vehicles.

“When police attended as requested, the police vehicle drove over a homemade tire deflation device that was hidden in a deep puddle. The tire deflation device was made of metal, with jagged teeth cut into it and it was welded in an ‘X’ shape. The welding appeared somewhat professional,” Kennedy said.

The police vehicle was damaged, putting it out of service for several days until repairs could be made, limiting the detachment’s ability to respond to calls.

“Of note, no suspicious vehicles were located at the CP Rail property,” he said.

Read more: Nasty odours meet Chase RCMP investigating break-in of seasonal cabin

Read more: Gone in 10 minutes: Large machine stolen from Kelowna worksite



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. homeowners hospitalized after TikTok challenge turns ugly
Next story
Pitt Meadows park closes courts while repairs are made

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP caught a prolific offender on Thursday night. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Police catch prolific offender at Maple Ridge property

The multi-sport courts at Mitchell Park in Pitt Meadows will be closed for several days as they undergo repairs. (The News file)
Pitt Meadows park closes courts while repairs are made

Maple Ridge city councillors and Mayor Dan Ruimy joined Burb Cannabis’ co-founders Steve Dowsley and John Kaye at the February grand opening of their Maple Ridge location. (Burb Cannabis/Special to The News)
Do Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows need more cannabis stores?

One of the most widely produced plays in Canadian theatre, this two-man musical dramatizes the life of Canadian World War I flying ace Billy Bishop. (Chilliwack Cultural Centre)
Billy Bishop Goes to War in Maple Ridge

Pop-up banner image