Police continue to hunt for B.C. fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. (Manitoba RCMP)

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Police withdrew from York Landing as of Tuesday morning, as the chance of finding two B.C. fugitives in the small remote community grew bleaker.

RCMP and their military support will remain in northern Manitoba, which is the last known place that Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were spotted.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain on the loose seven days after they were declared homicide suspects. (RCMP)

The Port Alberni duo have been charged in the death of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck near Dease Lake on July 19. Their burned out car was found just a couple kilometres away from Dyck’s body.

McLeod and Schmegelsky remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, two tourists shot dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

Police believe the suspects travelled east from northern B.C., and they have been spotted in Meadow Lake, Sask., Split Lake, Man. and dumped their car near the remote community of Gillam.

Authorities were unable to substantiate a sighting in York Landing on Sunday, despite a full-scale search of the town and the surrounding area.

RCMP are continuing to search “high probability areas” in the Gillam area, where they’ve gone to more than 500 homes. The roadblock on the road leading into the community has been removed.

Police said they’ve received more than 260 tips and although “none have established that the suspects are outside of the Gillam area,” Mounties still say someone could have “inadvertently” helped the fugitives leave.

Manitoba have not returned requests for comments on if they have identified the men seen in York Landing, or if they have been unable to find them.

READ MORE: ‘Thorough’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

READ MORE: ‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Surrey music store finds young heart patient they purchased guitar for
Next story
RCMP searching for Surrey girl, 12, who has been missing for weeks

Just Posted

Park is open, but Whonnock Lake beach still closed

Popular Maple Ridge lake still has high E. coli levels

Ridge wins big at Junior National Ball Hockey Tournament

Team B.C. won two golds, one silver and four bronze

VIDEO: Rainbow flags put pride into Memorial Peace Park

More than 200 people took in Pride in the Park in Maple Ridge

Safeway store soon to become FreshCo

Development permit sought at Maple Ridge council

Sponsoring Summer Games an investment in Maple Ridge

A lot of equipment is purchased for the Games.

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

RCMP searching for Surrey girl, 12, who has been missing for weeks

Abigail Scott last seen in Surrey on July 11; RCMP believe she may be in White Rock

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

VIDEO: Activists release footage as Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C.’s rural water systems need work to be safe, auditor says

Last water-borne illness outbreak was in 2004

Most Read