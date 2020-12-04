The real estate market in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows continued to be hot through November. (Black Press files)

The real estate market in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows continued to be hot through November. (Black Press files)

Real estate market stayed hot through November

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows market among the region’s busiest

Home sales had their hottest November in the last five years, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, at almost 25 per cent higher than the 10-year average for the month.

In November 2019 there were 2,498 homes old in the region, and in November 2020 that jumped to 3,064, for an increase of 22.7 per cent.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a downturn in the economy, the housing market shows no sign of slowing down.

“Going into December it’s still very active,” said local realtor Debbie Sheppard. “There’s a shortage of listings and good demand.”

She has been selling homes in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for 40 years, and said low interest rates are the fuel heating up the market.

“These mortgage rates are just unbelievable, so that’s a big driver,” she said. “They’re exceptional right now.”

Sheppard is seeing a lot of Vancouverites who are moving into houses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, where their money goes farther but they are still less than an hour’s drive to the city.

“Pitt Meadows – you can’t keep listings there, because it’s closer to Vancouver. But most of our market is pretty hot, and at all levels.”

The Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows market had the second most sales of detached properties in the REBGV at 114 last month. Only the East Vancouver market had more, with 137.

The benchmark price of a single family home in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is up approximately five per cent over the past three months, at $898,000 in Maple Ridge and $990,000 in Pitt Meadows. This compares with a benchmark price of $1.54 million across all of Greater Vancouver.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows predicted to be hot real estate markets

The benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver is $1,044,000. This represents a 5.8 per cent increase over November 2019 .

Sales of detached homes in November 2020 reached 1,061, a 28.6 per cent increase from the 825 detached sales recorded in November 2019. The benchmark price for a detached home is $1,538,900. This represents a 9.4 per cent increase from November 2019 and a one per cent increase compared to October 2020.

“Home buyer demand has been at near record levels in our region since the summer. This is putting upward pressure on home prices, particularly in our detached and townhome markets,” said Colette Gerber, REBGV chair.

Attached home sales in November 2020 totalled 632, a 40.1 per cent increase compared to the 451 sales in November 2019. The benchmark price of an attached home is $814,800. This represents a 5.6 per cent increase from November 2019.

Sales of apartment homes reached 1,371 in November 2020, a 12.2 per cent increase compared to the 1,222 sales in November 2019. The benchmark price of an apartment home is $676,500.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster kids
Next story
Abbotsford man with 5% kidney function is desperately in need of a live donor

Just Posted

Lina Azeez with Watershed Watch Salmon Society at a restoration site along the Katzie Slough in Pitt Meadows.(Tanis Gower/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows group upset city is looking at non-fish-friendly option for pump station

City said fish friendly pump stations violate the federal Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations

The real estate market in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows continued to be hot through November. (Black Press files)
Real estate market stayed hot through November

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows market among the region’s busiest

Downtown businesses along 224 Street. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
E-commerce pilot program to help businesses in Maple Ridge

New program will help businesses build their online presence

Isabella Muzzolini said she is ‘honoured and excited’ to become a Georgia Bulldog. (Special to The News)
Soccer sensation signs southern scholarship

Maple Ridge’s Isabella Muzzolini will play for the Georgia Bulldogs next year

Maple Ridge artist Zoran Malinovski has a new online exhibition called What’s Happening. (Angie Malinovski/Special to The News)
Exhibition by Maple Ridge artist brings environment back to the forefront

Zoran Malinovski’s online exhibition called What’s Happening

Pickleball game in Vancouver on Sunday, November 8, 2020. B.C.’s public health restrictions for COVID-19 have been extended to adult team sports, indoors and outside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
711 more COVID-19 cases detected in B.C. Friday

‘Virus is not letting up and neither can we’

Victoria-based driving instructors are concerned for their own and the community’s safety with the continued number of residents from COVID hotspots in the Lower Mainland coming to the city to take their driving road tests. (Black Press Media file photo)
Students from COVID hotspots travel to Vancouver Island for driving tests

Union leader calls on government to institute stronger travel ban

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHSA bought faulty respirators; spent money on catering, renovations: Dix

Such spending included ‘unnecessary, unbudgeted renovations’ to the authority’s headquarters in Vancouver

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020, featuring COVID-19 relief payments promised for most households. (B.C. NDP photo)
Next $1.5 billion in B.C. COVID-19 cash ‘prudent,’ Horgan says

New round of payments for household incomes up to $175,000

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

KIJHL games have been postponed through Dec. 31. (File photo)
KIJHL postpones all games through end of 2020

Due to provincial health orders, games up to Dec. 31 have been pushed back

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster kids

Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta and will be brought back to B.C. to face charges

Joe Fast of Abbotsford is on dialysis four days a week and has issued a public plea for a kidney donor. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford man with 5% kidney function is desperately in need of a live donor

Joe Fast has a rare blood type and hasn’t yet been able to find a transplant match

(The Canadian Press)
Hydrogen’s future remains murky despite home heating projects in Alberta and Ontario

Hydrogen has many advantages as an energy source

Most Read