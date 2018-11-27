New signage will be popping up at SkyTrain stations over the next 18 months. (TransLink)

‘Real-time’ signs, better speakers coming for SkyTrain

Hundreds of new signs, cameras and speakers will be installed

SkyTrain stations are about to get a little flashier as hundreds of 1980s-era signs are to be replaced with new displays.

TransLink launched the $60.5-million project on Tuesday to install 140 new “next train” signs at Expo and Millennium line stations.

Another 140 new information signs will be installed outside SkyTrain station entrances and on platforms, while 320 new speakers will be going in at stations as well.

TransLink will also bring in 1,000 new speakers in cars along the Millennium Line and “enhance” those on the Expo Line.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver mayors cancel Surrey LRT in favour of SkyTrain

The transit authority said 1,200 security cameras on platforms will improve safety and security, while 265 guideway cameras will reduce delays when intrusion alarms go off.

The upgrades will bring Expo and Millennium Line signage in line with that on the Canada and Evergreen Lines, and will provide updates to riders on any service disruptions.

The projects are expected to take 18 months, starting with Edmonds and Lougheed stations, and will lead to some disruption on SkyTrains.

TransLink will pay for 17 per cent of these upgrades, while federal and provincial governments will pay the rest.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate
Next story
Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

Just Posted

Firefighters get behind Movember

Pitt Meadows firefighters raise close to $9,000

Housing help for B.C. native groups

Katzie First Nation will build 39 new homes on reserve

Ten-per-cent more people getting on train at Port Haney

Maple Ridge part of increase in transit use

OUTLOOK: North Lougheed ‘an important growth opportunity’ for Pitt Meadows

Mayor Dingwall wants to eliminate indefinite deferral

Letter: ‘Fall Piano Concert made me smile’

‘I understand how much time, commitment and work is involved.’

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

‘Real-time’ signs, better speakers coming for SkyTrain

Hundreds of new signs, cameras and speakers will be installed

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province

LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff

Canadian MPs among global lawmakers grilling Facebook executive in UK Parliament

Lawmakers were also critical of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to show up to answer questions

ICBC cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament

Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

Most Read