‘Real-time’ signs, better speakers coming for SkyTrain

Hundreds of new signs, cameras and speakers will be installed

New signage will be popping up at SkyTrain stations over the next 18 months. (TransLink)

SkyTrain stations are about to get a little flashier as hundreds of 1980s-era signs are to be replaced with new displays.

TransLink launched the $60.5-million project on Tuesday to install 140 new “next train” signs at Expo and Millennium line stations.

Another 140 new information signs will be installed outside SkyTrain station entrances and on platforms, while 320 new speakers will be going in at stations as well.

TransLink will also bring in 1,000 new speakers in cars along the Millennium Line and “enhance” those on the Expo Line.

The transit authority said 1,200 security cameras on platforms will improve safety and security, while 265 guideway cameras will reduce delays when intrusion alarms go off.

The upgrades will bring Expo and Millennium Line signage in line with that on the Canada and Evergreen Lines, and will provide updates to riders on any service disruptions.

The projects are expected to take 18 months, starting with Edmonds and Lougheed stations, and will lead to some disruption on SkyTrains.

TransLink will pay for 17 per cent of these upgrades, while federal and provincial governments will pay the rest.

