Realtors do their part to help Christmas in Maple Ridge

Realtors last year collected 175 bags of clothes and blankets. (THE NEWS/files)

Thanks to the efforts of realtors helping out where ever they could, people struggling will have more clothes, boots, shoes, socks and blankets this year.

The annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive that took place Nov. 13 to 20, succeeded in collecting 175 bags of blankets and clothes for people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

People dropped off their good-quality items to local real estate offices in both cities or realtors stopped by to collect the items, then distributed them all to the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Realtor Peter van der Lee was helping deliver the goods to the hamper society and said the number is the same as last year.

“It was another stellar year. So definitely a great outpouring of support for the Christmas hamper from the local real estate board here in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows,” he said.