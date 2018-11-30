Realtors last year collected 175 bags of clothes and blankets. (THE NEWS/files)

Realtors do their part to help Christmas in Maple Ridge

Bags and bags of blankets and clothes collected

Thanks to the efforts of realtors helping out where ever they could, people struggling will have more clothes, boots, shoes, socks and blankets this year.

The annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive that took place Nov. 13 to 20, succeeded in collecting 175 bags of blankets and clothes for people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

People dropped off their good-quality items to local real estate offices in both cities or realtors stopped by to collect the items, then distributed them all to the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Realtor Peter van der Lee was helping deliver the goods to the hamper society and said the number is the same as last year.

“It was another stellar year. So definitely a great outpouring of support for the Christmas hamper from the local real estate board here in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows,” he said.

Previous story
Four coastal B.C. communities to receive funding for maritime information pilot project

Just Posted

Maple Ridge exhibition keeping opioid crisis in the spotlight

Humans of Maple Ridge now on display downtown Maple Ridge until Feb. 15

Ramblers trio perfect at Icebreaker

Coach worries wrestling team will be displaced

UPDATE: Elderly man remains in hospital after Lougheed crash

Air ambulance landed at Kanaka Creek elementary in Maple Ridge.

Man ran over by dump truck during tire change

Gofundme page started for Aldergrove businessman injured in Maple Ridge

It’s Christmas, in Maple Ridge’s park

Santa Claus Parade this Saturday

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

VIDEO: Vancouver Island’s Long Beach named one of world’s best

“It feels like I’m walking in a painting.”

Four coastal B.C. communities to receive funding for maritime information pilot project

New maritime awareness system to improve insight into weather, shipping information

$10,000 raised in one day for family of mother and daughter killed in bear attack

Valérie Théorêt and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Røsholt,were fatally attacked Nov. 26

VIDEO: Nearly 60 feral cats caught in one B.C. neighbourhood

Two volunteers caught and neutered 59 cats from one Chilliwack cul-de-sac with more still to catch

Lake Louise ski resort to appeal $2.1M fine for chopping down endangered trees

Two charges were laid under the Species at Risk Act and the Canada National Parks Act

Canada led joint G7 statement condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine: Freeland

Foreign ministers call on Russia to release the detained crew and ships

Lawyers ask for stay or new trial for Travis Vader in deaths of missing seniors

Travis Vader was sentenced in January 2017 to life in prison for the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann

B.C. man in prison for killing friend with hammer released early

Joshua Bredo was sentenced last year for manslaughter after attacking 20-year-old Daniel Levesque

Most Read