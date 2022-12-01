A memorial was set up for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River Tim Hortons where the incident took place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

‘Reasonable grounds’ for charges against three officers involved in 2021 killing of Indigenous man in Campbell River: IIO

One decision still pending regarding a fourth officer

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is asking crown counsel to consider charges against three officers involved in the July 8, 2021 shooting of a Wet’suwet’en man in Campbell River.

A decision is pending regarding a fourth officer involved in the incident.

Jared Lowndes, 38, was killed in a police-involved incident in the parking lot of the Willow Point Tim Hortons in Campbell River.

According to a press release from the IIO, at about 5:30 a.m. on July 8, 2021, an officer attempted to check a parked vehicle, a blue Audi. The Audi drove away and there was contact between it and the police vehicle. The officer did not pursue at the time but told other RCMP members of the incident.

Later, at 9 a.m., the police located the vehicle again. Officers stopped the Audi in the Tim Hortons drive thru.

“During the interaction that followed, shots were fired by police, and the man was subsequently pronounced deceased,” the release says.

The IIO is not releasing further details of the interaction, saying it could “prejudice a potential prosecution.”

However, IIO Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald determined that “reasonable grounds exist to believe that three officers may have committed offences in relation to various uses of force.”

The IIO is preparing a report to be submitted to BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges in the coming months.

From there, the BC Prosecution Service can approve charges if they are “satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest.”

Lowndes’ family and the Pivot Legal Society is holding a press conference in Vancouver at 4 p.m. They were informed of the IIO’s decision by Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald.

“It is time for police officers to be held accountable for the unnecessary use of force that too often results in the death of Indigenous community members,” said a release from Pivot. “In the 16 months since Jared’s death, there have been 74 reported incidents of in-custody deaths in B.C. alone.”

The IIO’s 2021-2022 annual report, which comes out at the end of March each year, also says that “Indigenous Peoples are over-represented in IIO investigations,” representing 28 per cent of people who self-identified their ethnicity, though Indigenous Peoples only represent six per cent of the province’s population.

In 2021-2022, there were 12 cases referred to crown counsel for consideration of charges. That number has risen from six in 2019-2020, to eight the following year to 12 this year.

More to come.

RELATED: Family of slain Indigenous man confront RCMP in Campbell River

Probe of fatal shooting of Wet'suwet'en man in Campbell River needs Indigenous oversight: First Nation leaders


