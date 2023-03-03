E-One Moli Energy is proposing to redevelop its site in Hammond, adding a seven-storey building, and bringing employment close to 600 employees. This site drawing was presented to city council recently. (Special to The News)

Rechargeable battery company in Maple Ridge growing up

Molicel planing to redevelop its current site in Hammond

A Maple Ridge company that manufactures rechargeable cells is proposing to develop its industrial site near Golden Ears Way, to accommodate expansion.

E-One Moli Energy is proposing to redevelop its existing one-storey industrial building at 20000 Stewart Cr., and add a seven storey structure for offices, research and development, and parking. The site is part of the Maple Meadows Business Park in the Hammond neighbourhood.

The company, known as Molicel, is a high-volume manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and batteries. The proposed development would have a total gross floor area of more than 450,000 square feet.

City council heard the proposed development would provide employment opportunities for approximately 584 employees – which is almost seven times the approximately 85 employees there now. There would be four shifts of 97 workers, plus an additional 195 office staff.

Molicel was established in 1977, and is an international company with offices and manufacturing in Taiwan. Their products are used in motorsports, high-end automotives, aircrafts, medical, home appliances and power tools.

There is currently a one-storey industrial building at the site, and a two-storey office which is mostly occupied by the company.

City staff noted the development would require approval by the Transportation Ministry, due to its close proximity to the Lougheed Highway.

City council gave the development first reading, as council will need to approve zoning amendments.

The company did not want to offer a comment on the project at this early stage.

City Council

