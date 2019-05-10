Sunshine is still in the forecast from Saturday through Monday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Record high temperatures continue in Pitt Meadows

More sun in the forecast for Saturday through Monday

Friday has been another scorching day, reaching an unseasonably hot 29 C at the Pitt Meadows Weather Station.

Thursday was the hottest May 9 in 141 years in Pitt Meadows, as summertime temperatures hit B.C. The temperature was 28 C, which was the highest for the day since 1874.

Friday was accurately forecast to be even hotter in the region, and 27C is forecast for on Saturday in Pitt Meadows, according to weather.com.

The normal temperature for Pitt Meadows in May is a high of 16C, and the previous high for May 10 at was 25C in 1994.

Weather records have been falling across Southwestern B.C. and the forecast calls for sunshine on Sunday and Monday.

The summertime temperatures bring summer activities, and Hammond Pool will be a likely hot spot.

The outdoor pool opened on April 28 this year, and admission is free all summer, with the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre being closed for renovations. There are several public swims on Friday, and a long public swim from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

 


