Maple Ridge Park was the most popular destination with more than 250,000 visitors entering its main parking lot over the spring and summer. (The News files)

Record number of visitors hit Maple Ridge parks and trails

More than 630,000 people Apr. 1 and Aug. 31

A record number of people have been enjoying Maple Ridge parks and trails over the past five months.

Data collected using sensors installed at park entrances and parking lots showed that between Apr. 1 and Aug. 31, more than 630,000 visitors were recorded at five city-operated parks and an additional 130,000 visits were tracked at eight city-run trails.

The most popular destination was Maple Ridge Park, with more than 250,000 visitors entering its main parking lot over the spring and summer.

Whonnock Lake Park was also a popular destination with visitations increasing by approximately 57 per cent in July and August, compared to the same time period in 2019. And between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on busy summer weekends, the park was at full capacity.

RELATED: New Haney park will honour pioneer family

In addition, monitored trails across Maple Ridge have experienced a 50 per cent increase in use year-over-year. On peak days, certain trail locations recorded up to 700 users throughout the day.

“Since the start of the pandemic and especially this summer, we’ve seen unprecedented traffic at parks and trails across Maple Ridge,” said David Boag, general manager parks, recreation and culture.

Chad Cowles, manager of community social safety initiatives, noted that the city was proactive in educating parks visitors about physical distancing guidelines.

Bylaw Compliance Officers and Community Safety Officers will continue to patrol parks across the city, said Cowles, especially Maple Ridge Park because of the high volume of visitors.

The city will also implement any further recommendations issued by the Public Health Officer, he said.

“When discovering Maple Ridge’s amazing greenspaces, let’s all be mindful of others by respecting the direction of Dr. Henry to stay healthy and enjoy the outdoors at two metres apart,” added Mayor Mike Morden.

“We all need to continue to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic.”


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

Just Posted

RCMP searching for witnesses of an assault

Man found lying along Abernethy Way

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in Pitt Meadows

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

Record number of visitors hit Maple Ridge parks and trails

More than 630,000 people Apr. 1 and Aug. 31

IIO recommends no charges in Maple Ridge police shooting

Kyaw Din was killed by the RCMP during a mental health incident in August 2019

Horgan promises more child care at $10 per day during Maple Ridge visit

Liberals say the NDP has failed to deliver on daycare

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific will work to get donations to food banks while also producing an online music concert

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

B.C. NDP leader says ‘speed dating’ vital, online or in person

Penticton woman sentenced to one year in prison for manslaughter of teen boyfriend

Kiera Bourque, 24, was sentenced for manslaughter in the 2017 death of Penticton’s Devon Blackmore

Increased border enforcement curbs cross-line parties at Peace Arch State Park

Gatherings between U.S. and Canadian citizens ‘a daily carnival’ – resident

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Most Read