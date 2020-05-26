Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge is one of B.C.’s busiest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Record numbers expected at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge this summer

Camping starts June 1

The management team that takes care of Golden Ears Provincial Park are making plans to deal with what they are anticipating to be the busiest summer ever.

Although there were no major issues at the park this past weekend, Stu Burgess with Alouette Park Management, park operator for both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks, is expecting the entrance to be even busier when campers start arriving June 1.

Day-use areas won’t be affected by people heading to Golden Ears to camp, said Burgess, but they will increase the lineups at the entrance to the park when the gate is closed.

“They are all going to mix in together and just make it even busier at the park entrance,” said Burgess.

Burgess wants to encourage any campers with reservations to have their confirmation handy as soon as they arrive at the park entrance in order to be allowed through.

READ MORE: Victoria Day lineup at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

Camping this year will also look a little different.

Washrooms will be cleaned more frequently and B.C. Parks has put a limit on the amount of people allowed on a double site. In the past a double site would accommodate two full camping parties with up to eight adults.

This year only four adults will be permitted.

“Basically they are going to be treated as large single sites,” said Burgess.

READ MORE: Golden Ears Provincial Park is highly prized

This past weekend the main entrance to Golden Ears was closed briefly between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. There were no closures on Sunday, however, traffic had to be redirected to the day use and beach area parking lots because parking lots were full for the hiking trails at the north end of the park.

There were no issues at Rolley Lake either.

“It was busy but no closures, no turning anybody away,” said Burgess.

Burgess believes that the closure of Hayward Lake is contributing to the high amounts of people seen recently at Rolley Lake.

He is also seeing lots of demand for the Golden Ears hiking trails.

“Way more than we normally see,” noted Burgess, reminding people that right now people should only be visiting parks in their local communities for day trips.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CampingCoronavirusGolden Ears Provincial Park

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested after car window smashed in racially motivated attack: Vancouver police
Next story
B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Just Posted

Record numbers expected at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge this summer

Camping starts June 1

LETTER: Friend claims dog training disruptive to ailing Pitt Meadows neighbour

Concern expressed with only 30 metres distance between a home and a proposed training facility

Pitt Meadows losing one-third of skilled paid-on-call firefighters a year

Experienced paid-on-call firefighters being hired full-time in other communities

Over 600 Pitt Meadows citizens sign petition to protest North Lougheed development

Petition requests more environmental information before development decisions carried out

Pass slow and wide, please

Maple Ridge mom pleads with drivers to show care after daughter falls from spooked pony on 132nd Ave

B.C. records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in weeks

Good news comes despite 11 new test-positive cases in B.C. in the past 24 hours

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Officials looking for answers after Abbotsford football star found dead in Sask. lake

Saskatchewan Health Authority looking into circumstances surrounding Samwel Uko’s hospital visit

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

NHL will start the playoffs with 24 teams

Man arrested after car window smashed in racially motivated attack: Vancouver police

Two women were sitting inside the car at the time

36 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario, Quebec care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in long-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read