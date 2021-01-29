Golden Ears Provincial Park. (The News file)

Golden Ears Provincial Park. (The News file)

Record numbers flock to Golden Ears park this winter

Thousands more vehicles enter park than in previous years

Winter has been unusually busy at Golden Ears Provincial Park.

This past Saturday, more than 2,000 vehicles entered the park.

“Some summers, that would be a normal, nice summer day,” said Stu Burgess, operations manager for both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks.

He believes people are still flocking to the park because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“People can’t go anywhere and they can’t travel far so they are all staying close to home,” Burgess noted.

“And parks are a great place to go,” he said.

In December last year, there were about 18,000 cars that travelled to the park. Normally Burgess would see between 12,000 and 13,000 vehicles. Although, he noted, winter attendance can really vary because of gate closures from snow.

Given that, park attendance is still “way way above usual”.

READ MORE: Golden Ears park operator hoping for better system to limit guests

And the amount of people camping in the park for the winter is way up as well, he said.

“I can’t give you any numbers. I would say an increase of more than 50 per cent of what we are used to,” asserted Burgess.

Record numbers converged on the park last summer – so much so that a day pass system was implemented at the end of July to regulate traffic.

Three different passes were made available for the park – a pass for the Gold Creek and West Canyon parking lot; a pass for the day use area and the main beach; and a pass for the boat launch.

Although the system did deter traffic to the park, Burgess said at the end of the summer that there were still issues with the system including: days when 3,700 vehicles would make their way to the park when there was only room for 1,700; people not knowing about the pass system, people not being able to get passes when they became available at 6 a.m. each day and not knowing what passes to get.

From June until September, 2020, around 218,000 vehicles entered Golden Ears park, 55,000 more than the previous year – a 34 per cent increase.

READ MORE: Starting July 27, visitors must have a day pass for Golden Ears Provincial Park

“That’s about 763,000 people,” said Burgess in October as he was gearing up for the winter camping season that started Oct. 15.

“Quite often in the winter there are very, very few people here. I’m certain that’s going to change this winter,” Burgess said at the time.

BC Parks has yet to publish the opening date for campers to be able to make reservations for the summer, said Burgess. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, camping only became open for registration two months in advance, as opposed to four months in previous years.

Burgess is not sure what is happening this year. He is also not sure if the day-pass system will be returning.

However, there is no day-pass system in use currently in the park, he said.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth
Next story
BC Hydro, province hope to attract new clean technologies with discounted rates

Just Posted

Golden Ears Provincial Park. (The News file)
Record numbers flock to Golden Ears park this winter

Thousands more vehicles enter park than in previous years

Horse riders are struggling to find parking for their vehicles and trailers in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Crystal Ireland/Special to The News)
Solution found for horse woes in Maple Ridge park

Efforts afoot to ensure equine parking in Golden Ears park

Zachary and his puppy buddies out for a weekly stroll on the Pitt Meadows dikes. (Special to The News)
Video of Maple Ridge pup tackling ‘brother’ goes viral on TikTok

Family were taking a walk on Pitt Meadows dikes when TikTok takedown occurred

Family literacy week runs Jan. 27 to 30 – virtually – and the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows libraries are doing their part to promote it locally. (Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Literacy week puts reading front and centre

Community groups come together to help celebrate literacy in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Outgoing SD42 superintendent Sylvia Russell said staff have worked hard to provide important interventions and supports for students, which has led to significant increases in graduation rates. (Blackpress files)
Six-year grad rate continues to climb in Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows school district

School District 42 grade rates are exceeding the provincial average

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) looks on as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) celebrates his goal with teammates during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Boeser has 3 points as streaking Canucks sweep aside Ottawa 4-1

Vancouver climbs back to .500 with third straight victory

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Cobble Hill’s Malcolm Taylor was fitted with a new myoelectric arm earlier this year. (Submitted)
B.C. teen getting in touch with his new myoelectric arm

Malcolm Taylor’s prosthetic can sense and respond to muscle impulses

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Wireless meter testing at a BC Hydro facility. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Hydro, province hope to attract new clean technologies with discounted rates

New CleanBC industrial rates to help businesses, industries switch to electricity

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Most Read