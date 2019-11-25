Recreation vehicle on Katzie reserve goes up in flames

Pitt Meadows firefighters say man lucky to get out

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue extinguished an RV fire Saturday. (THE NEWS/files)

A man escaped an RV fire Saturday on the Katzie First Nation reserve with only minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service deputy fire chief Dave Biggin said the fifth wheel – an RV that is towed by a pickup truck – caught fire on the Katzie reserve at about 10:20 p.m.

“It was a total loss, with some damage to the house, as well.”

The man was awoken by the flames.

“He was very fortunate to get out,” Biggin added.

Fifteen firefighters responded to the incident.



