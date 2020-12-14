Anthony Neptune, Fraser Health manager rehabilitation and recovery services. (Special to The News)

Anthony Neptune, Fraser Health manager rehabilitation and recovery services. (Special to The News)

Recruiting a new team to help those struggling with mental illness

Maple Ridge man leading Fraser Health’s efforts in his hometown

Fraser Health is hiring 11 professionals to comprise a new mental health outreach team in Maple Ridge, and the man assembling the squad has deep roots in the community.

Anthony Neptune has already filled some of the positions – nurses, a psychiatrist, social workers, outreach workers and peer support workers.

The Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team will support people living with serious, persistent mental illness. These are often clients having trouble managing daily life, and some will be struggling with addiction and homelessness.

A key part of the new team’s approach, is that they will go to their clients, and not expect them to come to an office appointment.

“The entire team supports the entire cohort of individuals,” said Neptune. “The team is going to be out in the community, where the people are.”

“We will go and see people where they live.”

He calls it a proactive approach to providing services, and said research proves this approach works well for people who have had problems accessing services. They may be trying to get by living on the streets, and they may be frequently engaged with emergency services, or turning up at the Ridge Meadows Hospital ER, he said.

Approximately 75 per cent of their services will be delivered in people’s homes, in shelters, parks or cafes.

They don’t work with clients who have substance use problems without a mental health issue.

Neptune, a Fraser Health manager in rehabilitation and recovery services, is glad to see Maple Ridge getting an ACT team. He grew up here, graduated from Maple Ridge secondary, and his children attended Thomas Haney secondary. He still lives in his home community. So the issue of Maple Ridge’s wellness hits home.

“I know the reality – some of the people struggling in our community are people who I went to school with,” he said.

“One of the things that drives me to help people, is that this is someone’s friend, someone’s brother, someone’s sister, someone’s daughter, someone’s son.”

They address issues like housing, giving their clients stability in their lives, and do intensive work with them. They can help them get medication, take them grocery shopping, get them counselling and treatment, and connect them with services. There is a wide range of supportive activities in work known as psycho-social rehabilitation.

“Individuals usually don’t need this level of service for their rest of their life,” said Neptune. “They improve. They get better.”

That has been the experience in Surrey, where the first ACT team in Fraser Health went to work in 2012. By 2015 they added a second team, and soon the two teams were helping up to 170 people at a time.

READ ALSO: Treating an ‘invisible condition’

The teams have had an impressive track record so far, and Maple Ridge is one of six communities to receive a new one this year. They were announced in September, and there will also be new teams in Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Nanaimo and Cowichan/Duncan.

“We are thrilled to welcome more supports to our vibrant community and know that the expertise and experience of a new ACT team will provide a connection to vital services that many people living with severe mental health challenges have been looking for,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “To have a qualified team of professionals working together to support someone’s unique circumstances is the best way to get them on the right path, and that’s what this team will do in our community.”

READ ALSO: Mobile mental health team coming to Maple Ridge

Neptune would like to see the team begin its work as soon as February. They will provide services seven days a week.

“There are folks right now who need support,” he said. “I’m really excited to see it in Maple Ridge.”

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drugsmaple ridgemental healthPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Research tool offers glimpse into the deep-sea lives of salmon
Next story
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Just Posted

(flickr/Jose Navarro)
Recruiting a new team to help those struggling with mental illness

Maple Ridge man leading Fraser Health’s efforts in his hometown

Foundation donor, Judy Denham designed all the ornaments for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation’s Share the Love: Adopt a Resident initiative. (Special to The News)
Hospital Foundation initiative makes sure long-term care patients have gift to unwrap on Christmas morning

Residents at Maple Ridge’s Baillie House benefit from Share the Love: Adopt a Resident program

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Two more schools exposed to COVID-19 in District 42

Cases of virus at Pitt Meadows secondary and Eric Langton elementary

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge woman guilty of pepper spraying police officer

Assaulted officer during traffic stop in June near Revelstoke

Elly Roberts shared this scenic picture of the snowy mountain tops peaking through the fog, from the dikes along the Alouette River. “Snow is coming,” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Beauty emerges through the clouds and fog

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital has claimed 10 lives, the FHA confirmed on Monday, Dec. 14 (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
COVID outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital acute care has claimed 10 lives

Fraser Health Authority is restricting admissions and non-urgent elective surgeries are cancelled

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Most Read