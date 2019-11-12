VIDEO: Recycling truck catches fire at Maple Ridge gas station

A recycling truck caught on fire at a Maple Ridge gas station and a nearby Tim Horton’s was evacuated.

Emergency crews responded to the fire just after 10 a.m. Tuesday after report of a huge plume of smoke at a gas station by the former Safeway location off Dewdney Trunk Road near Maple Meadows Way.

A recycling truck was on fire at the gas station by what is now FreshCo.

The driver of the vehicle has been located.

Some businesses in the area, including a Tim Horton’s, were evacuated.

The entire cab of the truck was destroyed, and firefighters were using a chainsaw and axes to cut into it.

• More information as details become available.

