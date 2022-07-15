Red Cross will provide emergency support services in Maple Ridge

Beginning on Sept. 15, the Canadian Red Cross will oversee emergency support services (ESS) for Maple Ridge, as a partner in the city’s emergency response planning and service delivery.

“This relationship brings the experience and depth of knowledge of the Red Cross to increase our capacity to respond quickly and effectively to an emergency situation,” said deputy fire chief Stephan Drolet, Maple Ridge’s Emergency Management Coordinator.

“We have a core of dedicated volunteers in our community, and they will remain the heart of our ESS call-out response,” he added. “From a fire at a home, or apartment that displaces families, to a large-scale incident, our volunteers under the auspices of the Canadian Red Cross will bring their experience and compassion to residents in their time of need.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: 2 injured in shooting at central Maple Ridge home

As part of this new partnership, the Red Cross will oversee the training and recruitment of local volunteers for ESS. In addition, they will share their expertise at the city’s emergency response planning table to ensure they are able to deliver essential responses, such as reception centres and group lodging for large-scale emergencies.

“We are pleased to partner with the City of Maple Ridge on the delivery of ESS in the community,” said Alexis Kraig, the Red Cross senior manager operations for B.C. and Yukon.

“We know there are dedicated and compassionate volunteers in Maple Ridge, and we look forward to working with them to transition ESS to the Canadian Red Cross, and be ready to support people that are impacted in Maple Ridge by a disaster or emergency.”

While the formal transition is scheduled for Sept. 15, work is already underway, with local volunteers receiving an orientation on the new ESS management program and the assessment of local resources that are used for various response scenarios.

READ ALSO: B.C. Court of Appeal rejects private health care, says Charter breach OK

Emergency Preparednessmaple ridge