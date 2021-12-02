Region’s new ‘Merry Memory Maker’ app lists 200 low-waste Christmas gift ideas at price points

‘Nothing is better than time spent together,’ urges the chair of Metro Vancouver’s Zero Waste Committee

Metro Vancouver has launched a new Merry Memory Maker app/website featuring more than 200 low-waste gift ideas at a variety of price points.

Simply click on a dollar range and choose “Experiences” or “Things” in order to “celebrate with less waste” this month, on creatememoriesnotgarbage.ca.

Spending quality time with loved ones, giving experiences as presents and supporting local shops that offer long-lasting, high-quality gifts are “thoughtful and low-waste ways to show others you care this holiday season,” Metro Vancouver urges.

The “top low-waste holiday tips for 2021” include helping those in need (“donating to a charitable organization on someone’s behalf, or sponsoring a family”), giving experiences as gifts (“passes to an escape room or tickets to a community theatre”), giving gifts that last (“baking trays, cast iron pans, high-quality knife set”) and reducing your wrap (try “wrapping a present for a traveller in an old map or a gift for a news-savvy friend in an old newspaper”).

The price ceiling on the Merry Memory Maker app is $250, which lists “Experiences” of house cleaning, date nights, photography classes, dinner out, concert tickets, spa treatments and more. For “Things” in that price range, the list includes sunglasses, art, a jewelry box, snow tires, antiques, gift cards, luggage set, online newspaper subscription, a tent and other ideas.

Focusing on making cherished memories with friends and family and supporting local businesses can help our region reduce unnecessary waste, says Jack Froese, chair of Metro Vancouver’s Zero Waste Committee.

“Most people would rather create lasting memories with their loved ones by doing fun activities together than being stuck with unwanted presents, boxes, wrapping paper, and soft plastics that will end up in the waste stream. Nothing is better than time spent together, and that is why giving experiences or a long-lasting, high-quality present from a local vendor are fantastic holiday gift ideas.”



