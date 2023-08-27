Registration extended for AftersKool program in Maple Ridge

The City of Maple Ridge has extended the deadline to register for the AftersKool program at the Albion Community Centre. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Registration for the City of Maple Ridge AftersKool program has been extended.

This is in response to negative feedback the city received after announcing the program had been cancelled due to low enrollment on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Online the city thanked all who provided feedback following an email that was sent out to those already enrolled telling them they would not be operating the program that is to be held at the Albion Community Centre starting in September to December.

“We have been monitoring the program registration numbers and unfortunately currently, they are not where it needs it to be for us to operate,” said the city in the email, noting there were only one to two participants registered on most days. The city was prepared to give refunds to those who already paid for the cancelled program, noting their team is committed to an after school engagement process with cusquenela Elementary School and the Albion community in September.

“Attendance minimums for this program is 12 participants requiring two staff members to operate this indoor/outdoor program safely,” said Fred Armstrong with the City of Maple Ridge.

After the email went out the city said it was contacted by parents and guardians who had already enrolled their children in the program who told the city about the impact this decision would have on their families. The city also heard from a number of other community members who said they intended to register but didn’t have a chance yet.

So the registration period has been extended to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, “to enhance the likelihood of meeting the minimum registration criteria,” said the city online.

If the criteria is fulfilled, the program will run as planned. However, if not, the program will only operate in September, ending Friday, Sept. 29. Families will be notified by Friday, Sept. 1, if the program is to be cancelled.

The approach, the city said, will ensure parents and guardians have “ample” time to explore alternatives beyond September should the minimum registration threshold not be reached.

If the program goes ahead, cancellations with refunds will require a 30-day notice, a revision the city says will offer stability and minimize disruptions for registered families.

“Our hope is that this extension will result in the program meeting the minimums to proceed for the full time duration,” noted Armstrong.

And, starting in September, the City of Maple Ridge Children’s Services plans to engage with the Albion neighbourhood, “to explore the feasibility of launching a licensed recreation program or reimagining a registered after school program at the Albion Community Centre.”

Parents and guardians can register for AftersKool at ACC by calling 604-467-7422 or online at: mapleridge.ca/2674/AftersKool—-Afterschool-Program.

Registration for this program is done “per day”, noted the city, to allow the greatest possible flexibility for parents and guardians.

