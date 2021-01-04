Relieved that mom got COVID-19 vaccine in Maple Ridge care home

Residents and staff of Ballie House, where there is an outbreak, got their shots

Residents of Baillie House, where there is an active outbreak of COVID-19, have received their vaccinations against the virus.

Linda Fulkerson advocated for her mother, who is a resident of the long-term care facility, to ensure that the residents of her section of the facility, where there have been numerous cases, received the vaccine.

Fulkerson has power of attorney for her mother, and gave permission for her to be vaccinated on Dec. 30. However, later that afternoon, she was informed that the vaccination team would not be giving shots in the section, or “neighbourhood” of the facility called Albion Flats, where the outbreak had occurred.

Fulkerson said her mother has not contracted the virus, but she had been informed at one point that 18 residents and five staff members had tested positive. The outbreak at Baillie House was announced on Dec. 2.

“It got hit pretty hard,” said Fulkerson.

Later, she said, she was not given that level of detail. When she persisted for information, Fulkerson was told only that the outbreak was improving.

Still, she was concerned that her mother, who is 91, was at serious risk.

“When Bonnie Henry received the vaccine, I had half-jokingly said, ‘I hope she didn’t get my Mom’s vaccine. She must be lower risk than my 91-year-old mother in an outbreak ward.’”

Worried that her mother’s shot might be delayed, Fulkerson made a case that residents of the Albion Flats neighbourhood should be vaccinated. Within 24 hours, she was told a separate team had been assembled to vaccinate the section where the outbreak occurred.

“I realize that technically it takes time to kick in, and she needs the second shot, but I feel better already,” said Fulkerson.

Fraser Health is in the process of vaccinating staff and residents of all long-term care homes in the region, and as this work is completed, is just beginning to vaccinate those at hospitals and acute care sites, said Fraser Health spokesperson Carrie Stefanson.



