Remaining highway from Maple Ridge to Mission to be widened

The last remaining two-lane section of Lougheed Highway from Maple Ridge to Mission will finally be converted to four lanes.

Work on the upgrade, between 266 Street and 287 Street, is scheduled to begin this fall.

“Last November’s major storm event underscored the importance of Highway 7 to our region. Highway 7 is a major east-west connector, and the upgrade we’re starting this year will make it safer and more reliable for everyone in the Maple Ridge-Mission area,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, on behalf of Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The budget for the project is $106.41 million, with the Province of B.C. contributing $77.2 million, and the Government of Canada contributing as much as $29.2 million through the New Building Canada Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects.

Upgrades will include: the widening of Highway 7 from two to four lanes with a centre median barrier from 287th Street to 266th Street; the widening of highway shoulders to two metres in both directions over the length of the project to provide safer options for cyclists and pedestrians; the installation of a new centre median barrier on the existing four-lane highway from west of Spilsbury Road to 266th Street; two strategically located vehicle turnarounds – including one with traffic signals – to help maintain safe and efficient access to all properties along the corridor; and upgrading three intersections with traffic signals at 272nd Street, 280th Street, and 287th Street.

The work is expected to address traffic congestion along the highway and bottlenecks that drivers are experiencing along this section of road.

“The widening of Highway 7 is going to bring relief to thousands of commuters. I am pleased to see it clear this milestone,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, federal Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

“Our government is proud to work with partners in B.C. to upgrade our road and highway infrastructure to ensure safe and efficient travel. These investments also support regional economies, helping to create good jobs and business opportunities,” added Sajjan.

For more information go to engage.gov.bc.ca/highway7widening266-287/.

