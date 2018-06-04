Reminder: TransLink fares go up 5-10 cents on Canada Day

Agency says fare hikes, announced last fall, will help fund B-line bus routes, more Skytrain cars

Translink is reminding passengers it’ll cost passenger an extra five to 10 cents to take public transit, starting July 1.

Single-use concession fares will increase by five cents for Stored Value fares and 10 cents for cash fares

Single-use adult fares will increase by 10 cents (includes HandyDART)

DayPass fares will increase by 25 cents

Monthly pass fares will increase between $1 and $2, depending on zone type

Fare increases will be the same on West Coast Express

“Even with these increases, Metro Vancouver continues to have the lowest average fares of all major Canadian cities,” Translink said in a news release on Monday.

The authority said the higher fares will help fund aspects of the mayors’ council on regional transportation’s 10-year vision, including five new B-line bus routes, better bus and HandyDART service, and more SkyTrain and Canada Line cars.

